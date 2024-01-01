50 Nigerian nairas to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert NGN to CVE at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
3.19 cve

₦1.000 NGN = Esc0.06375 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06690.0766
Low0.06160.0616
Average0.06390.0676
Change-4.30%-14.30%
View full history

1 NGN to CVE stats

The performance of NGN to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0669 and a 30 day low of 0.0616. This means the 30 day average was 0.0639. The change for NGN to CVE was -4.30.

The performance of NGN to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0766 and a 90 day low of 0.0616. This means the 90 day average was 0.0676. The change for NGN to CVE was -14.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NGN0.06375 CVE
5 NGN0.31877 CVE
10 NGN0.63754 CVE
20 NGN1.27508 CVE
50 NGN3.18771 CVE
100 NGN6.37541 CVE
250 NGN15.93852 CVE
500 NGN31.87705 CVE
1000 NGN63.75410 CVE
2000 NGN127.50820 CVE
5000 NGN318.77050 CVE
10000 NGN637.54100 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Nigerian Naira
1 CVE15.68530 NGN
5 CVE78.42650 NGN
10 CVE156.85300 NGN
20 CVE313.70600 NGN
50 CVE784.26500 NGN
100 CVE1,568.53000 NGN
250 CVE3,921.32500 NGN
500 CVE7,842.65000 NGN
1000 CVE15,685.30000 NGN
2000 CVE31,370.60000 NGN
5000 CVE78,426.50000 NGN
10000 CVE156,853.00000 NGN