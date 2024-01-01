20 Nigerian nairas to Bahraini dinars

Convert NGN to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.005 bhd

₦1.000 NGN = .د.ب0.0002368 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0003
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-3.74%-12.97%
View full history

1 NGN to BHD stats

The performance of NGN to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for NGN to BHD was -3.74.

The performance of NGN to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for NGN to BHD was -12.97.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bahraini Dinar
1 NGN0.00024 BHD
5 NGN0.00118 BHD
10 NGN0.00237 BHD
20 NGN0.00474 BHD
50 NGN0.01184 BHD
100 NGN0.02368 BHD
250 NGN0.05919 BHD
500 NGN0.11838 BHD
1000 NGN0.23677 BHD
2000 NGN0.47353 BHD
5000 NGN1.18383 BHD
10000 NGN2.36766 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 BHD4,223.58000 NGN
5 BHD21,117.90000 NGN
10 BHD42,235.80000 NGN
20 BHD84,471.60000 NGN
50 BHD211,179.00000 NGN
100 BHD422,358.00000 NGN
250 BHD1,055,895.00000 NGN
500 BHD2,111,790.00000 NGN
1000 BHD4,223,580.00000 NGN
2000 BHD8,447,160.00000 NGN
5000 BHD21,117,900.00000 NGN
10000 BHD42,235,800.00000 NGN