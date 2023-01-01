500 Namibian dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert NAD to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 nad
19,936.80 ngn

1.00000 NAD = 39.87360 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.051787.5541.441571.660930.963518.8249
1GBP1.1554711.2153101.1741.665811.91931.1132921.7533
1USD0.950850.822842183.251.37071.579280.916117.8995
1INR0.01142150.009883990.01201210.01646490.01897030.01100420.215009

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 NAD39.87360 NGN
5 NAD199.36800 NGN
10 NAD398.73600 NGN
20 NAD797.47200 NGN
50 NAD1993.68000 NGN
100 NAD3987.36000 NGN
250 NAD9968.40000 NGN
500 NAD19936.80000 NGN
1000 NAD39873.60000 NGN
2000 NAD79747.20000 NGN
5000 NAD199368.00000 NGN
10000 NAD398736.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Namibian Dollar
1 NGN0.02508 NAD
5 NGN0.12540 NAD
10 NGN0.25079 NAD
20 NGN0.50159 NAD
50 NGN1.25396 NAD
100 NGN2.50793 NAD
250 NGN6.26982 NAD
500 NGN12.53965 NAD
1000 NGN25.07930 NAD
2000 NGN50.15860 NAD
5000 NGN125.39650 NAD
10000 NGN250.79300 NAD