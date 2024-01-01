20 Nigerian nairas to Namibian dollars

Convert NGN to NAD at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.23 nad

₦1.000 NGN = $0.01148 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01190.0140
Low0.01100.0110
Average0.01140.0121
Change-3.16%-13.86%
1 NGN to NAD stats

The performance of NGN to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0119 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for NGN to NAD was -3.16.

The performance of NGN to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0140 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0121. The change for NGN to NAD was -13.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Namibian Dollar
1 NGN0.01148 NAD
5 NGN0.05742 NAD
10 NGN0.11484 NAD
20 NGN0.22967 NAD
50 NGN0.57418 NAD
100 NGN1.14836 NAD
250 NGN2.87090 NAD
500 NGN5.74180 NAD
1000 NGN11.48360 NAD
2000 NGN22.96720 NAD
5000 NGN57.41800 NAD
10000 NGN114.83600 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 NAD87.08030 NGN
5 NAD435.40150 NGN
10 NAD870.80300 NGN
20 NAD1,741.60600 NGN
50 NAD4,354.01500 NGN
100 NAD8,708.03000 NGN
250 NAD21,770.07500 NGN
500 NAD43,540.15000 NGN
1000 NAD87,080.30000 NGN
2000 NAD174,160.60000 NGN
5000 NAD435,401.50000 NGN
10000 NAD870,803.00000 NGN