10 Namibian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert NAD to KWD at the real exchange rate

10 nad
0.161 kwd

1.00000 NAD = 0.01605 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.0501587.42381.439131.66110.9635518.8479
1GBP1.1547311.2126100.9481.661751.918061.1126421.7635
1USD0.952250.824674183.24891.37041.581780.917617.9478
1INR0.01143850.009906130.012012210.01646150.01900060.01102240.215592

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NAD0.01605 KWD
5 NAD0.08027 KWD
10 NAD0.16054 KWD
20 NAD0.32108 KWD
50 NAD0.80270 KWD
100 NAD1.60540 KWD
250 NAD4.01350 KWD
500 NAD8.02700 KWD
1000 NAD16.05400 KWD
2000 NAD32.10800 KWD
5000 NAD80.27000 KWD
10000 NAD160.54000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Namibian Dollar
1 KWD62.28990 NAD
5 KWD311.44950 NAD
10 KWD622.89900 NAD
20 KWD1245.79800 NAD
50 KWD3114.49500 NAD
100 KWD6228.99000 NAD
250 KWD15572.47500 NAD
500 KWD31144.95000 NAD
1000 KWD62289.90000 NAD
2000 KWD124579.80000 NAD
5000 KWD311449.50000 NAD
10000 KWD622899.00000 NAD