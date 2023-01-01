10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Bahraini dinars

Convert MZN to BHD at the real exchange rate

10000 mzn
59.069 bhd

1.00000 MZN = 0.00591 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MZN to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0502587.38031.438321.659820.964818.9316
1GBP1.1552711.2133100.9461.661611.91751.114621.8707
1USD0.952150.824198183.19951.36951.58040.918718.0258
1INR0.01144420.009906290.012019310.01646040.01899530.01104210.216658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bahraini Dinar
1 MZN0.00591 BHD
5 MZN0.02953 BHD
10 MZN0.05907 BHD
20 MZN0.11814 BHD
50 MZN0.29534 BHD
100 MZN0.59069 BHD
250 MZN1.47671 BHD
500 MZN2.95343 BHD
1000 MZN5.90685 BHD
2000 MZN11.81370 BHD
5000 MZN29.53425 BHD
10000 MZN59.06850 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 BHD169.29500 MZN
5 BHD846.47500 MZN
10 BHD1692.95000 MZN
20 BHD3385.90000 MZN
50 BHD8464.75000 MZN
100 BHD16929.50000 MZN
250 BHD42323.75000 MZN
500 BHD84647.50000 MZN
1000 BHD169295.00000 MZN
2000 BHD338590.00000 MZN
5000 BHD846475.00000 MZN
10000 BHD1692950.00000 MZN