5000 Mexican pesos to Bahraini dinars

Convert MXN to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
108.216 bhd

1.00000 MXN = 0.02164 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.05787.88221.435461.648340.9675518.3922
1GBP1.1535411.21925101.3721.65581.901361.116121.2154
1USD0.94610.820176183.1431.358051.559450.9153517.4004
1INR0.01137890.009864650.012027510.01633390.01875630.01100930.209283

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 MXN0.02164 BHD
5 MXN0.10822 BHD
10 MXN0.21643 BHD
20 MXN0.43286 BHD
50 MXN1.08216 BHD
100 MXN2.16432 BHD
250 MXN5.41080 BHD
500 MXN10.82160 BHD
1000 MXN21.64320 BHD
2000 MXN43.28640 BHD
5000 MXN108.21600 BHD
10000 MXN216.43200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 BHD46.20390 MXN
5 BHD231.01950 MXN
10 BHD462.03900 MXN
20 BHD924.07800 MXN
50 BHD2310.19500 MXN
100 BHD4620.39000 MXN
250 BHD11550.97500 MXN
500 BHD23101.95000 MXN
1000 BHD46203.90000 MXN
2000 BHD92407.80000 MXN
5000 BHD231019.50000 MXN
10000 BHD462039.00000 MXN