5,000 Bahraini dinars to Mexican pesos

Convert BHD to MXN at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Mex$53.38 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 BHD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.655754.6557
Low52.540550.7059
Average53.427052.3755
Change1.30%4.34%
View full history

1 BHD to MXN stats

The performance of BHD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.6557 and a 30 day low of 52.5405. This means the 30 day average was 53.4270. The change for BHD to MXN was 1.30.

The performance of BHD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.6557 and a 90 day low of 50.7059. This means the 90 day average was 52.3755. The change for BHD to MXN was 4.34.

Track market ratesView BHD to MXN chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0771,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79219.1541,827.951.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8940.558110.6881,020.030.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 BHD53.38390 MXN
5 BHD266.91950 MXN
10 BHD533.83900 MXN
20 BHD1,067.67800 MXN
50 BHD2,669.19500 MXN
100 BHD5,338.39000 MXN
250 BHD13,345.97500 MXN
500 BHD26,691.95000 MXN
1000 BHD53,383.90000 MXN
2000 BHD106,767.80000 MXN
5000 BHD266,919.50000 MXN
10000 BHD533,839.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 MXN0.01873 BHD
5 MXN0.09366 BHD
10 MXN0.18732 BHD
20 MXN0.37464 BHD
50 MXN0.93661 BHD
100 MXN1.87322 BHD
250 MXN4.68305 BHD
500 MXN9.36610 BHD
1000 MXN18.73220 BHD
2000 MXN37.46440 BHD
5000 MXN93.66100 BHD
10000 MXN187.32200 BHD