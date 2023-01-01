1 Mexican peso to Bahraini dinars

Convert MXN to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.022 bhd

1.00000 MXN = 0.02164 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:41 UTC
MXN to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.05787.881.435351.648340.9675518.3913
1GBP1.153411.2192101.3661.655611.901291.1159721.2135
1USD0.94610.82021183.1411.357951.559450.9153517.3995
1INR0.01137910.009865290.012027810.01633310.01875670.01100960.209277

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 MXN0.02164 BHD
5 MXN0.10822 BHD
10 MXN0.21644 BHD
20 MXN0.43289 BHD
50 MXN1.08222 BHD
100 MXN2.16443 BHD
250 MXN5.41108 BHD
500 MXN10.82215 BHD
1000 MXN21.64430 BHD
2000 MXN43.28860 BHD
5000 MXN108.22150 BHD
10000 MXN216.44300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 BHD46.20150 MXN
5 BHD231.00750 MXN
10 BHD462.01500 MXN
20 BHD924.03000 MXN
50 BHD2310.07500 MXN
100 BHD4620.15000 MXN
250 BHD11550.37500 MXN
500 BHD23100.75000 MXN
1000 BHD46201.50000 MXN
2000 BHD92403.00000 MXN
5000 BHD231007.50000 MXN
10000 BHD462015.00000 MXN