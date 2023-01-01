1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Moldovan leus

Convert MUR to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
408.08 mdl

1.00000 MUR = 0.40808 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
MUR to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046787.1211.435131.660770.964418.9203
1GBP1.1532711.2071100.4721.655051.915271.1122121.8197
1USD0.95540.828432183.2341.37111.586670.921418.0761
1INR0.01147830.009953050.012014310.01647280.01906280.011070.217172

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 MUR0.40808 MDL
5 MUR2.04041 MDL
10 MUR4.08081 MDL
20 MUR8.16162 MDL
50 MUR20.40405 MDL
100 MUR40.80810 MDL
250 MUR102.02025 MDL
500 MUR204.04050 MDL
1000 MUR408.08100 MDL
2000 MUR816.16200 MDL
5000 MUR2040.40500 MDL
10000 MUR4080.81000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 MDL2.45050 MUR
5 MDL12.25250 MUR
10 MDL24.50500 MUR
20 MDL49.01000 MUR
50 MDL122.52500 MUR
100 MDL245.05000 MUR
250 MDL612.62500 MUR
500 MDL1225.25000 MUR
1000 MDL2450.50000 MUR
2000 MDL4901.00000 MUR
5000 MDL12252.50000 MUR
10000 MDL24505.00000 MUR