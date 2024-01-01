10 thousand Moldovan leus to Mauritian rupees

Convert MDL to MUR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₨2.546 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
MDL to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MUR
1 MDL to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.62532.6932
Low2.54612.5461
Average2.59002.6266
Change-1.47%-3.86%
1 MDL to MUR stats

The performance of MDL to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6253 and a 30 day low of 2.5461. This means the 30 day average was 2.5900. The change for MDL to MUR was -1.47.

The performance of MDL to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6932 and a 90 day low of 2.5461. This means the 90 day average was 2.6266. The change for MDL to MUR was -3.86.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1181.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9241.7681.945106.8212.1531.7
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96411.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 MDL2.54611 MUR
5 MDL12.73055 MUR
10 MDL25.46110 MUR
20 MDL50.92220 MUR
50 MDL127.30550 MUR
100 MDL254.61100 MUR
250 MDL636.52750 MUR
500 MDL1,273.05500 MUR
1000 MDL2,546.11000 MUR
2000 MDL5,092.22000 MUR
5000 MDL12,730.55000 MUR
10000 MDL25,461.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 MUR0.39276 MDL
5 MUR1.96378 MDL
10 MUR3.92756 MDL
20 MUR7.85512 MDL
50 MUR19.63780 MDL
100 MUR39.27560 MDL
250 MUR98.18900 MDL
500 MUR196.37800 MDL
1000 MUR392.75600 MDL
2000 MUR785.51200 MDL
5000 MUR1,963.78000 MDL
10000 MUR3,927.56000 MDL