100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mexican pesos

Convert MRU to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 mru
46.95 mxn

1.00000 MRU = 0.46948 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:5 UTC
MRU to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 MXN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0.46948 MXN
5 MRU2.34741 MXN
10 MRU4.69482 MXN
20 MRU9.38964 MXN
50 MRU23.47410 MXN
100 MRU46.94820 MXN
250 MRU117.37050 MXN
500 MRU234.74100 MXN
1000 MRU469.48200 MXN
2000 MRU938.96400 MXN
5000 MRU2347.41000 MXN
10000 MRU4694.82000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2.13001 MRU
5 MXN10.65005 MRU
10 MXN21.30010 MRU
20 MXN42.60020 MRU
50 MXN106.50050 MRU
100 MXN213.00100 MRU
250 MXN532.50250 MRU
500 MXN1065.00500 MRU
1000 MXN2130.01000 MRU
2000 MXN4260.02000 MRU
5000 MXN10650.05000 MRU
10000 MXN21300.10000 MRU