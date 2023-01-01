20 Mexican pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MXN to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 mxn
43.73 mru

1.00000 MXN = 2.18655 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.057487.93811.434261.647430.9662518.3959
1GBP1.1543311.22065101.5151.655691.901771.1153821.236
1USD0.94570.819236183.16451.35641.5580.913817.3973
1INR0.01137160.009850790.012024410.01630980.01873390.01098790.209191

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2.18655 MRU
5 MXN10.93275 MRU
10 MXN21.86550 MRU
20 MXN43.73100 MRU
50 MXN109.32750 MRU
100 MXN218.65500 MRU
250 MXN546.63750 MRU
500 MXN1093.27500 MRU
1000 MXN2186.55000 MRU
2000 MXN4373.10000 MRU
5000 MXN10932.75000 MRU
10000 MXN21865.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0.45734 MXN
5 MRU2.28670 MXN
10 MRU4.57341 MXN
20 MRU9.14682 MXN
50 MRU22.86705 MXN
100 MRU45.73410 MXN
250 MRU114.33525 MXN
500 MRU228.67050 MXN
1000 MRU457.34100 MXN
2000 MRU914.68200 MXN
5000 MRU2286.70500 MXN
10000 MRU4573.41000 MXN