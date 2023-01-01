1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MRU to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
100.14 ils

1.00000 MRU = 0.10014 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MRU0.10014 ILS
5 MRU0.50071 ILS
10 MRU1.00142 ILS
20 MRU2.00284 ILS
50 MRU5.00710 ILS
100 MRU10.01420 ILS
250 MRU25.03550 ILS
500 MRU50.07100 ILS
1000 MRU100.14200 ILS
2000 MRU200.28400 ILS
5000 MRU500.71000 ILS
10000 MRU1001.42000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ILS9.98583 MRU
5 ILS49.92915 MRU
10 ILS99.85830 MRU
20 ILS199.71660 MRU
50 ILS499.29150 MRU
100 ILS998.58300 MRU
250 ILS2496.45750 MRU
500 ILS4992.91500 MRU
1000 ILS9985.83000 MRU
2000 ILS19971.66000 MRU
5000 ILS49929.15000 MRU
10000 ILS99858.30000 MRU