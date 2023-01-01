1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Israeli new sheqels
Convert MRU to ILS at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 ILS
|9.98583 MRU
|5 ILS
|49.92915 MRU
|10 ILS
|99.85830 MRU
|20 ILS
|199.71660 MRU
|50 ILS
|499.29150 MRU
|100 ILS
|998.58300 MRU
|250 ILS
|2496.45750 MRU
|500 ILS
|4992.91500 MRU
|1000 ILS
|9985.83000 MRU
|2000 ILS
|19971.66000 MRU
|5000 ILS
|49929.15000 MRU
|10000 ILS
|99858.30000 MRU