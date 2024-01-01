1 Israeli new sheqel to Mauritanian ouguiyas
Convert ILS to MRU at the real exchange rate
|1 ILS to MRU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.0021
|11.0021
|Low
|10.4222
|10.4222
|Average
|10.7778
|10.6755
|Change
|-1.67%
|-2.37%
1 ILS to MRU stats
The performance of ILS to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0021 and a 30 day low of 10.4222. This means the 30 day average was 10.7778. The change for ILS to MRU was -1.67.
The performance of ILS to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0021 and a 90 day low of 10.4222. This means the 90 day average was 10.6755. The change for ILS to MRU was -2.37.
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 ILS
|10.42220 MRU
|5 ILS
|52.11100 MRU
|10 ILS
|104.22200 MRU
|20 ILS
|208.44400 MRU
|50 ILS
|521.11000 MRU
|100 ILS
|1,042.22000 MRU
|250 ILS
|2,605.55000 MRU
|500 ILS
|5,211.10000 MRU
|1000 ILS
|10,422.20000 MRU
|2000 ILS
|20,844.40000 MRU
|5000 ILS
|52,111.00000 MRU
|10000 ILS
|104,222.00000 MRU