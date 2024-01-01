5,000 Israeli new sheqels to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert ILS to MRU at the real exchange rate

5,000 ils
52,111 mru

₪1.000 ILS = UM10.42 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.002111.0021
Low10.422210.4222
Average10.777810.6755
Change-1.67%-2.37%
1 ILS to MRU stats

The performance of ILS to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0021 and a 30 day low of 10.4222. This means the 30 day average was 10.7778. The change for ILS to MRU was -1.67.

The performance of ILS to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0021 and a 90 day low of 10.4222. This means the 90 day average was 10.6755. The change for ILS to MRU was -2.37.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ILS10.42220 MRU
5 ILS52.11100 MRU
10 ILS104.22200 MRU
20 ILS208.44400 MRU
50 ILS521.11000 MRU
100 ILS1,042.22000 MRU
250 ILS2,605.55000 MRU
500 ILS5,211.10000 MRU
1000 ILS10,422.20000 MRU
2000 ILS20,844.40000 MRU
5000 ILS52,111.00000 MRU
10000 ILS104,222.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MRU0.09595 ILS
5 MRU0.47975 ILS
10 MRU0.95949 ILS
20 MRU1.91899 ILS
50 MRU4.79747 ILS
100 MRU9.59493 ILS
250 MRU23.98733 ILS
500 MRU47.97465 ILS
1000 MRU95.94930 ILS
2000 MRU191.89860 ILS
5000 MRU479.74650 ILS
10000 MRU959.49300 ILS