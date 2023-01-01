250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Czech korunas

Convert MRU to CZK at the real exchange rate

250 mru
152.97 czk

1.00000 MRU = 0.61190 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046787.12421.435031.660640.9640518.882
1GBP1.1536711.20755100.5131.655551.915831.1121921.7837
1USD0.95540.828123183.2371.3711.586550.9210518.0396
1INR0.01147790.009948980.012013910.0164710.01906060.01106540.216726

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MRU0.61190 CZK
5 MRU3.05949 CZK
10 MRU6.11897 CZK
20 MRU12.23794 CZK
50 MRU30.59485 CZK
100 MRU61.18970 CZK
250 MRU152.97425 CZK
500 MRU305.94850 CZK
1000 MRU611.89700 CZK
2000 MRU1223.79400 CZK
5000 MRU3059.48500 CZK
10000 MRU6118.97000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CZK1.63426 MRU
5 CZK8.17130 MRU
10 CZK16.34260 MRU
20 CZK32.68520 MRU
50 CZK81.71300 MRU
100 CZK163.42600 MRU
250 CZK408.56500 MRU
500 CZK817.13000 MRU
1000 CZK1634.26000 MRU
2000 CZK3268.52000 MRU
5000 CZK8171.30000 MRU
10000 CZK16342.60000 MRU