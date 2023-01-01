5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Armenian drams
Convert MRU to AMD at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
|1 MRU
|10.97530 AMD
|5 MRU
|54.87650 AMD
|10 MRU
|109.75300 AMD
|20 MRU
|219.50600 AMD
|50 MRU
|548.76500 AMD
|100 MRU
|1097.53000 AMD
|250 MRU
|2743.82500 AMD
|500 MRU
|5487.65000 AMD
|1000 MRU
|10975.30000 AMD
|2000 MRU
|21950.60000 AMD
|5000 MRU
|54876.50000 AMD
|10000 MRU
|109753.00000 AMD