100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Armenian drams

Convert MRU to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 mru
1097.53 amd

1.00000 MRU = 10.97530 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046587.10751.43471.661640.963918.8893
1GBP1.1537411.2074100.51.655291.917121.1120921.7936
1USD0.955550.828226183.2371.370951.587810.921118.05
1INR0.01148010.009950210.012013910.01647040.01907570.0110660.216851

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
1 MRU10.97530 AMD
5 MRU54.87650 AMD
10 MRU109.75300 AMD
20 MRU219.50600 AMD
50 MRU548.76500 AMD
100 MRU1097.53000 AMD
250 MRU2743.82500 AMD
500 MRU5487.65000 AMD
1000 MRU10975.30000 AMD
2000 MRU21950.60000 AMD
5000 MRU54876.50000 AMD
10000 MRU109753.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AMD0.09111 MRU
5 AMD0.45557 MRU
10 AMD0.91114 MRU
20 AMD1.82227 MRU
50 AMD4.55567 MRU
100 AMD9.11135 MRU
250 AMD22.77838 MRU
500 AMD45.55675 MRU
1000 AMD91.11350 MRU
2000 AMD182.22700 MRU
5000 AMD455.56750 MRU
10000 AMD911.13500 MRU