50 Armenian drams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert AMD to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 amd
4.87 mru

1.00000 AMD = 0.09743 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.053387.59931.434021.647330.964118.4538
1GBP1.15511.2166101.181.656341.902721.1135421.3148
1USD0.94940.821963183.16651.361451.563970.915317.52
1INR0.01141560.009883340.012024110.01637020.01880520.01100560.210662

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AMD0.09743 MRU
5 AMD0.48713 MRU
10 AMD0.97426 MRU
20 AMD1.94852 MRU
50 AMD4.87131 MRU
100 AMD9.74261 MRU
250 AMD24.35653 MRU
500 AMD48.71305 MRU
1000 AMD97.42610 MRU
2000 AMD194.85220 MRU
5000 AMD487.13050 MRU
10000 AMD974.26100 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
1 MRU10.26420 AMD
5 MRU51.32100 AMD
10 MRU102.64200 AMD
20 MRU205.28400 AMD
50 MRU513.21000 AMD
100 MRU1026.42000 AMD
250 MRU2566.05000 AMD
500 MRU5132.10000 AMD
1000 MRU10264.20000 AMD
2000 MRU20528.40000 AMD
5000 MRU51321.00000 AMD
10000 MRU102642.00000 AMD