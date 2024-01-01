Macanese patacas to Romanian leus today

Convert MOP to RON at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = L0.5883 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
MOP to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 MOP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58970.5897
Low0.56860.5537
Average0.57890.5673
Change2.23%6.26%
1 MOP to RON stats

The performance of MOP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5897 and a 30 day low of 0.5686. This means the 30 day average was 0.5789. The change for MOP to RON was 2.23.

The performance of MOP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5897 and a 90 day low of 0.5537. This means the 90 day average was 0.5673. The change for MOP to RON was 6.26.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Romanian Leu
1 MOP0.58835 RON
5 MOP2.94173 RON
10 MOP5.88345 RON
20 MOP11.76690 RON
50 MOP29.41725 RON
100 MOP58.83450 RON
250 MOP147.08625 RON
500 MOP294.17250 RON
1000 MOP588.34500 RON
2000 MOP1,176.69000 RON
5000 MOP2,941.72500 RON
10000 MOP5,883.45000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Macanese Pataca
1 RON1.69968 MOP
5 RON8.49840 MOP
10 RON16.99680 MOP
20 RON33.99360 MOP
50 RON84.98400 MOP
100 RON169.96800 MOP
250 RON424.92000 MOP
500 RON849.84000 MOP
1000 RON1,699.68000 MOP
2000 RON3,399.36000 MOP
5000 RON8,498.40000 MOP
10000 RON16,996.80000 MOP