10 Macanese patacas to Romanian leus

Convert MOP to RON at the real exchange rate

10 mop
5.89 ron

1.00000 MOP = 0.58889 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46 UTC
MOP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Romanian Leu
1 MOP0.58889 RON
5 MOP2.94447 RON
10 MOP5.88894 RON
20 MOP11.77788 RON
50 MOP29.44470 RON
100 MOP58.88940 RON
250 MOP147.22350 RON
500 MOP294.44700 RON
1000 MOP588.89400 RON
2000 MOP1177.78800 RON
5000 MOP2944.47000 RON
10000 MOP5888.94000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Macanese Pataca
1 RON1.69810 MOP
5 RON8.49050 MOP
10 RON16.98100 MOP
20 RON33.96200 MOP
50 RON84.90500 MOP
100 RON169.81000 MOP
250 RON424.52500 MOP
500 RON849.05000 MOP
1000 RON1698.10000 MOP
2000 RON3396.20000 MOP
5000 RON8490.50000 MOP
10000 RON16981.00000 MOP