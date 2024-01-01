Macanese patacas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MOP to PKR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₨34.66 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
MOP to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 MOP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.792834.7928
Low34.661534.5730
Average34.708134.7152
Change-0.17%-0.33%
1 MOP to PKR stats

The performance of MOP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.7928 and a 30 day low of 34.6615. This means the 30 day average was 34.7081. The change for MOP to PKR was -0.17.

The performance of MOP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.7928 and a 90 day low of 34.5730. This means the 90 day average was 34.7152. The change for MOP to PKR was -0.33.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Pakistani Rupee
1 MOP34.66150 PKR
5 MOP173.30750 PKR
10 MOP346.61500 PKR
20 MOP693.23000 PKR
50 MOP1,733.07500 PKR
100 MOP3,466.15000 PKR
250 MOP8,665.37500 PKR
500 MOP17,330.75000 PKR
1000 MOP34,661.50000 PKR
2000 MOP69,323.00000 PKR
5000 MOP173,307.50000 PKR
10000 MOP346,615.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 PKR0.02885 MOP
5 PKR0.14425 MOP
10 PKR0.28851 MOP
20 PKR0.57701 MOP
50 PKR1.44253 MOP
100 PKR2.88505 MOP
250 PKR7.21263 MOP
500 PKR14.42525 MOP
1000 PKR28.85050 MOP
2000 PKR57.70100 MOP
5000 PKR144.25250 MOP
10000 PKR288.50500 MOP