2000 Macanese patacas to Pakistani rupees

Convert MOP to PKR at the real exchange rate

2000 mop
70747.20 pkr

1.00000 MOP = 35.37360 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MOP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046787.12421.434611.660640.963918.8783
1GBP1.153811.2077100.5251.655271.916071.1121521.7821
1USD0.95540.82802183.2371.37061.586550.920918.036
1INR0.01147790.009947740.012013910.01646620.01906060.01106360.216682

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Pakistani Rupee
1 MOP35.37360 PKR
5 MOP176.86800 PKR
10 MOP353.73600 PKR
20 MOP707.47200 PKR
50 MOP1768.68000 PKR
100 MOP3537.36000 PKR
250 MOP8843.40000 PKR
500 MOP17686.80000 PKR
1000 MOP35373.60000 PKR
2000 MOP70747.20000 PKR
5000 MOP176868.00000 PKR
10000 MOP353736.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 PKR0.02827 MOP
5 PKR0.14135 MOP
10 PKR0.28270 MOP
20 PKR0.56539 MOP
50 PKR1.41348 MOP
100 PKR2.82697 MOP
250 PKR7.06742 MOP
500 PKR14.13485 MOP
1000 PKR28.26970 MOP
2000 PKR56.53940 MOP
5000 PKR141.34850 MOP
10000 PKR282.69700 MOP