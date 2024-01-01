Macanese patacas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert MOP to NZD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = $0.2122 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:35
MOP to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 MOP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21340.2134
Low0.20670.1964
Average0.20980.2043
Change2.68%6.26%
1 MOP to NZD stats

The performance of MOP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2134 and a 30 day low of 0.2067. This means the 30 day average was 0.2098. The change for MOP to NZD was 2.68.

The performance of MOP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2134 and a 90 day low of 0.1964. This means the 90 day average was 0.2043. The change for MOP to NZD was 6.26.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Zealand Dollar
1 MOP0.21225 NZD
5 MOP1.06124 NZD
10 MOP2.12247 NZD
20 MOP4.24494 NZD
50 MOP10.61235 NZD
100 MOP21.22470 NZD
250 MOP53.06175 NZD
500 MOP106.12350 NZD
1000 MOP212.24700 NZD
2000 MOP424.49400 NZD
5000 MOP1,061.23500 NZD
10000 MOP2,122.47000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 NZD4.71149 MOP
5 NZD23.55745 MOP
10 NZD47.11490 MOP
20 NZD94.22980 MOP
50 NZD235.57450 MOP
100 NZD471.14900 MOP
250 NZD1,177.87250 MOP
500 NZD2,355.74500 MOP
1000 NZD4,711.49000 MOP
2000 NZD9,422.98000 MOP
5000 NZD23,557.45000 MOP
10000 NZD47,114.90000 MOP