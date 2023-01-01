1 Macanese pataca to Lebanese pounds

Convert MOP to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 mop
1862.22 lbp

1.00000 MOP = 1862.22000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26 UTC
MOP to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Lebanese Pound
1 MOP1862.22000 LBP
5 MOP9311.10000 LBP
10 MOP18622.20000 LBP
20 MOP37244.40000 LBP
50 MOP93111.00000 LBP
100 MOP186222.00000 LBP
250 MOP465555.00000 LBP
500 MOP931110.00000 LBP
1000 MOP1862220.00000 LBP
2000 MOP3724440.00000 LBP
5000 MOP9311100.00000 LBP
10000 MOP18622200.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 LBP0.00054 MOP
5 LBP0.00268 MOP
10 LBP0.00537 MOP
20 LBP0.01074 MOP
50 LBP0.02685 MOP
100 LBP0.05370 MOP
250 LBP0.13425 MOP
500 LBP0.26850 MOP
1000 LBP0.53699 MOP
2000 LBP1.07399 MOP
5000 LBP2.68497 MOP
10000 LBP5.36993 MOP