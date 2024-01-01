Macanese patacas to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MOP to LBP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ل.ل.11,170 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 MOP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11,188.000011,194.1000
Low11,165.200011,137.3000
Average11,178.440011,169.5767
Change-0.17%0.15%
View full history

1 MOP to LBP stats

The performance of MOP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11,188.0000 and a 30 day low of 11,165.2000. This means the 30 day average was 11,178.4400. The change for MOP to LBP was -0.17.

The performance of MOP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11,194.1000 and a 90 day low of 11,137.3000. This means the 90 day average was 11,169.5767. The change for MOP to LBP was 0.15.

Track market ratesView MOP to LBP chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.980.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4050.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Lebanese Pound
1 MOP11,165.20000 LBP
5 MOP55,826.00000 LBP
10 MOP111,652.00000 LBP
20 MOP223,304.00000 LBP
50 MOP558,260.00000 LBP
100 MOP1,116,520.00000 LBP
250 MOP2,791,300.00000 LBP
500 MOP5,582,600.00000 LBP
1000 MOP11,165,200.00000 LBP
2000 MOP22,330,400.00000 LBP
5000 MOP55,826,000.00000 LBP
10000 MOP111,652,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 LBP0.00009 MOP
5 LBP0.00045 MOP
10 LBP0.00090 MOP
20 LBP0.00179 MOP
50 LBP0.00448 MOP
100 LBP0.00896 MOP
250 LBP0.02239 MOP
500 LBP0.04478 MOP
1000 LBP0.08956 MOP
2000 LBP0.17913 MOP
5000 LBP0.44782 MOP
10000 LBP0.89564 MOP