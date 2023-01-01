5000 Macanese patacas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MOP to KWD at the real exchange rate

5000 mop
191.531 kwd

1.00000 MOP = 0.03831 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25 UTC
MOP to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.0466587.121.434541.660820.9635518.8753
1GBP1.1538711.2077100.5251.655271.916381.1118121.7797
1USD0.955450.82802183.2371.37061.58680.920518.034
1INR0.01147840.009947740.012013910.01646620.01906360.01105880.216658

How to convert Macanese patacas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MOP0.03831 KWD
5 MOP0.19153 KWD
10 MOP0.38306 KWD
20 MOP0.76613 KWD
50 MOP1.91532 KWD
100 MOP3.83063 KWD
250 MOP9.57658 KWD
500 MOP19.15315 KWD
1000 MOP38.30630 KWD
2000 MOP76.61260 KWD
5000 MOP191.53150 KWD
10000 MOP383.06300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 KWD26.10540 MOP
5 KWD130.52700 MOP
10 KWD261.05400 MOP
20 KWD522.10800 MOP
50 KWD1305.27000 MOP
100 KWD2610.54000 MOP
250 KWD6526.35000 MOP
500 KWD13052.70000 MOP
1000 KWD26105.40000 MOP
2000 KWD52210.80000 MOP
5000 KWD130527.00000 MOP
10000 KWD261054.00000 MOP