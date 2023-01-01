1 Macanese pataca to Japanese yen

Convert MOP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 mop
18 jpy

1.00000 MOP = 18.46300 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19 UTC
MOP to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Japanese Yen
1 MOP18.46300 JPY
5 MOP92.31500 JPY
10 MOP184.63000 JPY
20 MOP369.26000 JPY
50 MOP923.15000 JPY
100 MOP1846.30000 JPY
250 MOP4615.75000 JPY
500 MOP9231.50000 JPY
1000 MOP18463.00000 JPY
2000 MOP36926.00000 JPY
5000 MOP92315.00000 JPY
10000 MOP184630.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Macanese Pataca
100 JPY5.41623 MOP
1000 JPY54.16230 MOP
1500 JPY81.24345 MOP
2000 JPY108.32460 MOP
3000 JPY162.48690 MOP
5000 JPY270.81150 MOP
5400 JPY292.47642 MOP
10000 JPY541.62300 MOP
15000 JPY812.43450 MOP
20000 JPY1083.24600 MOP
25000 JPY1354.05750 MOP
30000 JPY1624.86900 MOP