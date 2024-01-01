5,000 Japanese yen to Macanese patacas

Convert JPY to MOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 jpy
261.16 mop

1.000 JPY = 0.05223 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5631.4641.6530.96917.808
1 GBP1.17111.242103.6821.7141.9361.13420.848
1 USD0.9430.805183.4831.381.5580.91316.786
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Macanese Pataca
100 JPY5.22320 MOP
1000 JPY52.23200 MOP
1500 JPY78.34800 MOP
2000 JPY104.46400 MOP
3000 JPY156.69600 MOP
5000 JPY261.16000 MOP
5400 JPY282.05280 MOP
10000 JPY522.32000 MOP
15000 JPY783.48000 MOP
20000 JPY1,044.64000 MOP
25000 JPY1,305.80000 MOP
30000 JPY1,566.96000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Japanese Yen
1 MOP19.14530 JPY
5 MOP95.72650 JPY
10 MOP191.45300 JPY
20 MOP382.90600 JPY
50 MOP957.26500 JPY
100 MOP1,914.53000 JPY
250 MOP4,786.32500 JPY
500 MOP9,572.65000 JPY
1000 MOP19,145.30000 JPY
2000 MOP38,290.60000 JPY
5000 MOP95,726.50000 JPY
10000 MOP191,453.00000 JPY