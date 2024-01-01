Macanese patacas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MOP to JMD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = J$19.75 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
MOP to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JMD
1 MOP to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.778919.8066
Low19.645419.4884
Average19.734219.6543
Change-0.03%1.36%
1 MOP to JMD stats

The performance of MOP to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.7789 and a 30 day low of 19.6454. This means the 30 day average was 19.7342. The change for MOP to JMD was -0.03.

The performance of MOP to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.8066 and a 90 day low of 19.4884. This means the 90 day average was 19.6543. The change for MOP to JMD was 1.36.

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.980.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4050.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jamaican Dollar
1 MOP19.75280 JMD
5 MOP98.76400 JMD
10 MOP197.52800 JMD
20 MOP395.05600 JMD
50 MOP987.64000 JMD
100 MOP1,975.28000 JMD
250 MOP4,938.20000 JMD
500 MOP9,876.40000 JMD
1000 MOP19,752.80000 JMD
2000 MOP39,505.60000 JMD
5000 MOP98,764.00000 JMD
10000 MOP197,528.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 JMD0.05063 MOP
5 JMD0.25313 MOP
10 JMD0.50626 MOP
20 JMD1.01252 MOP
50 JMD2.53130 MOP
100 JMD5.06259 MOP
250 JMD12.65648 MOP
500 JMD25.31295 MOP
1000 JMD50.62590 MOP
2000 JMD101.25180 MOP
5000 JMD253.12950 MOP
10000 JMD506.25900 MOP