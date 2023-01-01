1 thousand Macanese patacas to Jamaican dollars

Convert MOP to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
19194.60 jmd

1.00000 MOP = 19.19460 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:8 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jamaican Dollar
1 MOP19.19460 JMD
5 MOP95.97300 JMD
10 MOP191.94600 JMD
20 MOP383.89200 JMD
50 MOP959.73000 JMD
100 MOP1919.46000 JMD
250 MOP4798.65000 JMD
500 MOP9597.30000 JMD
1000 MOP19194.60000 JMD
2000 MOP38389.20000 JMD
5000 MOP95973.00000 JMD
10000 MOP191946.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 JMD0.05210 MOP
5 JMD0.26049 MOP
10 JMD0.52098 MOP
20 JMD1.04196 MOP
50 JMD2.60489 MOP
100 JMD5.20979 MOP
250 JMD13.02448 MOP
500 JMD26.04895 MOP
1000 JMD52.09790 MOP
2000 JMD104.19580 MOP
5000 JMD260.48950 MOP
10000 JMD520.97900 MOP