Macanese patacas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MOP to ISK at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = kr17.21 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
MOP to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 MOP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.390417.3904
Low17.014216.8287
Average17.204917.1083
Change-0.38%1.40%
1 MOP to ISK stats

The performance of MOP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.3904 and a 30 day low of 17.0142. This means the 30 day average was 17.2049. The change for MOP to ISK was -0.38.

The performance of MOP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.3904 and a 90 day low of 16.8287. This means the 90 day average was 17.1083. The change for MOP to ISK was 1.40.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Icelandic Króna
1 MOP17.20680 ISK
5 MOP86.03400 ISK
10 MOP172.06800 ISK
20 MOP344.13600 ISK
50 MOP860.34000 ISK
100 MOP1,720.68000 ISK
250 MOP4,301.70000 ISK
500 MOP8,603.40000 ISK
1000 MOP17,206.80000 ISK
2000 MOP34,413.60000 ISK
5000 MOP86,034.00000 ISK
10000 MOP172,068.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Macanese Pataca
1 ISK0.05812 MOP
5 ISK0.29058 MOP
10 ISK0.58117 MOP
20 ISK1.16233 MOP
50 ISK2.90583 MOP
100 ISK5.81165 MOP
250 ISK14.52913 MOP
500 ISK29.05825 MOP
1000 ISK58.11650 MOP
2000 ISK116.23300 MOP
5000 ISK290.58250 MOP
10000 ISK581.16500 MOP