250 Icelandic krónas to Macanese patacas

Convert ISK to MOP at the real exchange rate

250 isk
14.58 mop

kr1.000 ISK = MOP$0.05830 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05880.0588
Low0.05790.0576
Average0.05840.0582
Change-0.17%1.06%
View full history

1 ISK to MOP stats

The performance of ISK to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0588 and a 30 day low of 0.0579. This means the 30 day average was 0.0584. The change for ISK to MOP was -0.17.

The performance of ISK to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0588 and a 90 day low of 0.0576. This means the 90 day average was 0.0582. The change for ISK to MOP was 1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Macanese Pataca
1 ISK0.05830 MOP
5 ISK0.29151 MOP
10 ISK0.58303 MOP
20 ISK1.16605 MOP
50 ISK2.91514 MOP
100 ISK5.83027 MOP
250 ISK14.57568 MOP
500 ISK29.15135 MOP
1000 ISK58.30270 MOP
2000 ISK116.60540 MOP
5000 ISK291.51350 MOP
10000 ISK583.02700 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Icelandic Króna
1 MOP17.15190 ISK
5 MOP85.75950 ISK
10 MOP171.51900 ISK
20 MOP343.03800 ISK
50 MOP857.59500 ISK
100 MOP1,715.19000 ISK
250 MOP4,287.97500 ISK
500 MOP8,575.95000 ISK
1000 MOP17,151.90000 ISK
2000 MOP34,303.80000 ISK
5000 MOP85,759.50000 ISK
10000 MOP171,519.00000 ISK