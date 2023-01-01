10 Macanese patacas to British pounds sterling

Convert MOP to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 mop
1.03 gbp

1.00000 MOP = 0.10259 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:2 UTC
MOP to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046787.12421.434821.660370.964118.9226
1GBP1.153811.2077100.5251.655521.915771.1123821.8332
1USD0.95540.82802183.2371.37081.586290.921118.0783
1INR0.01147790.009947740.012013910.01646860.01905760.0110660.217191

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / British Pound Sterling
1 MOP0.10259 GBP
5 MOP0.51296 GBP
10 MOP1.02592 GBP
20 MOP2.05184 GBP
50 MOP5.12960 GBP
100 MOP10.25920 GBP
250 MOP25.64800 GBP
500 MOP51.29600 GBP
1000 MOP102.59200 GBP
2000 MOP205.18400 GBP
5000 MOP512.96000 GBP
10000 MOP1025.92000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Macanese Pataca
1 GBP9.74735 MOP
5 GBP48.73675 MOP
10 GBP97.47350 MOP
20 GBP194.94700 MOP
50 GBP487.36750 MOP
100 GBP974.73500 MOP
250 GBP2436.83750 MOP
500 GBP4873.67500 MOP
1000 GBP9747.35000 MOP
2000 GBP19494.70000 MOP
5000 GBP48736.75000 MOP
10000 GBP97473.50000 MOP