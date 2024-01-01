Macanese patacas to Brazilian reais today

Convert MOP to BRL at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = R$0.7202 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:20
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 MOP to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73290.7329
Low0.70790.6758
Average0.71880.7013
Change1.30%5.41%
1 MOP to BRL stats

The performance of MOP to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7329 and a 30 day low of 0.7079. This means the 30 day average was 0.7188. The change for MOP to BRL was 1.30.

The performance of MOP to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7329 and a 90 day low of 0.6758. This means the 90 day average was 0.7013. The change for MOP to BRL was 5.41.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Brazilian Real
1 MOP0.72015 BRL
5 MOP3.60076 BRL
10 MOP7.20152 BRL
20 MOP14.40304 BRL
50 MOP36.00760 BRL
100 MOP72.01520 BRL
250 MOP180.03800 BRL
500 MOP360.07600 BRL
1000 MOP720.15200 BRL
2000 MOP1,440.30400 BRL
5000 MOP3,600.76000 BRL
10000 MOP7,201.52000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macanese Pataca
1 BRL1.38860 MOP
5 BRL6.94300 MOP
10 BRL13.88600 MOP
20 BRL27.77200 MOP
50 BRL69.43000 MOP
100 BRL138.86000 MOP
250 BRL347.15000 MOP
500 BRL694.30000 MOP
1000 BRL1,388.60000 MOP
2000 BRL2,777.20000 MOP
5000 BRL6,943.00000 MOP
10000 BRL13,886.00000 MOP