100 Brazilian reais to Macanese patacas

Convert BRL to MOP at the real exchange rate

100 brl
155.74 mop

1.000 BRL = 1.557 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8171.4641.6460.97217.74
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0311.7151.9281.13820.779
1 USD0.940.803183.5021.3761.5480.91316.678
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macanese Pataca
1 BRL1.55743 MOP
5 BRL7.78715 MOP
10 BRL15.57430 MOP
20 BRL31.14860 MOP
50 BRL77.87150 MOP
100 BRL155.74300 MOP
250 BRL389.35750 MOP
500 BRL778.71500 MOP
1000 BRL1,557.43000 MOP
2000 BRL3,114.86000 MOP
5000 BRL7,787.15000 MOP
10000 BRL15,574.30000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Brazilian Real
1 MOP0.64208 BRL
5 MOP3.21042 BRL
10 MOP6.42083 BRL
20 MOP12.84166 BRL
50 MOP32.10415 BRL
100 MOP64.20830 BRL
250 MOP160.52075 BRL
500 MOP321.04150 BRL
1000 MOP642.08300 BRL
2000 MOP1,284.16600 BRL
5000 MOP3,210.41500 BRL
10000 MOP6,420.83000 BRL