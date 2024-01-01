500 South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KRW to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 krw
41.08 bdt

1.00000 KRW = 0.08217 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0.08217 BDT
5 KRW0.41084 BDT
10 KRW0.82169 BDT
20 KRW1.64337 BDT
50 KRW4.10843 BDT
100 KRW8.21686 BDT
250 KRW20.54215 BDT
500 KRW41.08430 BDT
1000 KRW82.16860 BDT
2000 KRW164.33720 BDT
5000 KRW410.84300 BDT
10000 KRW821.68600 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT12.17010 KRW
5 BDT60.85050 KRW
10 BDT121.70100 KRW
20 BDT243.40200 KRW
50 BDT608.50500 KRW
100 BDT1217.01000 KRW
250 BDT3042.52500 KRW
500 BDT6085.05000 KRW
1000 BDT12170.10000 KRW
2000 BDT24340.20000 KRW
5000 BDT60850.50000 KRW
10000 BDT121701.00000 KRW