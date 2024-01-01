1 thousand Japanese yen to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert JPY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
24.15 pen

1.000 JPY = 0.02415 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
100 JPY2.41537 PEN
1000 JPY24.15370 PEN
1500 JPY36.23055 PEN
2000 JPY48.30740 PEN
3000 JPY72.46110 PEN
5000 JPY120.76850 PEN
5400 JPY130.42998 PEN
10000 JPY241.53700 PEN
15000 JPY362.30550 PEN
20000 JPY483.07400 PEN
25000 JPY603.84250 PEN
30000 JPY724.61100 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
1 PEN41.40150 JPY
5 PEN207.00750 JPY
10 PEN414.01500 JPY
20 PEN828.03000 JPY
50 PEN2,070.07500 JPY
100 PEN4,140.15000 JPY
250 PEN10,350.37500 JPY
500 PEN20,700.75000 JPY
1000 PEN41,401.50000 JPY
2000 PEN82,803.00000 JPY
5000 PEN207,007.50000 JPY
10000 PEN414,015.00000 JPY