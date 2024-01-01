5,000 Japanese yen to Peruvian nuevo soles
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|100 JPY
|2.41521 PEN
|1000 JPY
|24.15210 PEN
|1500 JPY
|36.22815 PEN
|2000 JPY
|48.30420 PEN
|3000 JPY
|72.45630 PEN
|5000 JPY
|120.76050 PEN
|5400 JPY
|130.42134 PEN
|10000 JPY
|241.52100 PEN
|15000 JPY
|362.28150 PEN
|20000 JPY
|483.04200 PEN
|25000 JPY
|603.80250 PEN
|30000 JPY
|724.56300 PEN
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
|1 PEN
|41.40420 JPY
|5 PEN
|207.02100 JPY
|10 PEN
|414.04200 JPY
|20 PEN
|828.08400 JPY
|50 PEN
|2,070.21000 JPY
|100 PEN
|4,140.42000 JPY
|250 PEN
|10,351.05000 JPY
|500 PEN
|20,702.10000 JPY
|1000 PEN
|41,404.20000 JPY
|2000 PEN
|82,808.40000 JPY
|5000 PEN
|207,021.00000 JPY
|10000 PEN
|414,042.00000 JPY