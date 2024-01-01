Jamaican dollars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert JMD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
80,639.10 uzs

J$1.000 JMD = so'm80.64 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.837481.7812
Low80.303980.3039
Average80.660981.0252
Change-0.23%-0.99%
1 JMD to UZS stats

The performance of JMD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.8374 and a 30 day low of 80.3039. This means the 30 day average was 80.6609. The change for JMD to UZS was -0.23.

The performance of JMD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.7812 and a 90 day low of 80.3039. This means the 90 day average was 81.0252. The change for JMD to UZS was -0.99.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 JMD80.63910 UZS
5 JMD403.19550 UZS
10 JMD806.39100 UZS
20 JMD1,612.78200 UZS
50 JMD4,031.95500 UZS
100 JMD8,063.91000 UZS
250 JMD20,159.77500 UZS
500 JMD40,319.55000 UZS
1000 JMD80,639.10000 UZS
2000 JMD161,278.20000 UZS
5000 JMD403,195.50000 UZS
10000 JMD806,391.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Jamaican Dollar
1 UZS0.01240 JMD
5 UZS0.06200 JMD
10 UZS0.12401 JMD
20 UZS0.24802 JMD
50 UZS0.62005 JMD
100 UZS1.24009 JMD
250 UZS3.10023 JMD
500 UZS6.20045 JMD
1000 UZS12.40090 JMD
2000 UZS24.80180 JMD
5000 UZS62.00450 JMD
10000 UZS124.00900 JMD