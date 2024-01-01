Jamaican dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert JMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
210.09 twd

J$1.000 JMD = NT$0.2101 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21070.2107
Low0.20760.2063
Average0.20920.2082
Change0.88%1.03%
View full history

1 JMD to TWD stats

The performance of JMD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2107 and a 30 day low of 0.2076. This means the 30 day average was 0.2092. The change for JMD to TWD was 0.88.

The performance of JMD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2107 and a 90 day low of 0.2063. This means the 90 day average was 0.2082. The change for JMD to TWD was 1.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 JMD0.21009 TWD
5 JMD1.05047 TWD
10 JMD2.10093 TWD
20 JMD4.20186 TWD
50 JMD10.50465 TWD
100 JMD21.00930 TWD
250 JMD52.52325 TWD
500 JMD105.04650 TWD
1000 JMD210.09300 TWD
2000 JMD420.18600 TWD
5000 JMD1,050.46500 TWD
10000 JMD2,100.93000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TWD4.75981 JMD
5 TWD23.79905 JMD
10 TWD47.59810 JMD
20 TWD95.19620 JMD
50 TWD237.99050 JMD
100 TWD475.98100 JMD
250 TWD1,189.95250 JMD
500 TWD2,379.90500 JMD
1000 TWD4,759.81000 JMD
2000 TWD9,519.62000 JMD
5000 TWD23,799.05000 JMD
10000 TWD47,598.10000 JMD