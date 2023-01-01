10 New Taiwan dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert TWD to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 twd
48.20 jmd

1.00000 TWD = 4.81961 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.052687.60371.443271.650880.961718.8775
1GBP1.155611.2163101.2281.667731.907621.1113421.8134
1USD0.950.822166183.2261.371151.568380.9136517.9342
1INR0.0114150.009878710.012015510.0164750.01884480.01097790.215488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TWD4.81961 JMD
5 TWD24.09805 JMD
10 TWD48.19610 JMD
20 TWD96.39220 JMD
50 TWD240.98050 JMD
100 TWD481.96100 JMD
250 TWD1204.90250 JMD
500 TWD2409.80500 JMD
1000 TWD4819.61000 JMD
2000 TWD9639.22000 JMD
5000 TWD24098.05000 JMD
10000 TWD48196.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 JMD0.20749 TWD
5 JMD1.03743 TWD
10 JMD2.07486 TWD
20 JMD4.14972 TWD
50 JMD10.37430 TWD
100 JMD20.74860 TWD
250 JMD51.87150 TWD
500 JMD103.74300 TWD
1000 JMD207.48600 TWD
2000 JMD414.97200 TWD
5000 JMD1037.43000 TWD
10000 JMD2074.86000 TWD