Jamaican dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert JMD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
122.81 mxn

J$1.000 JMD = Mex$0.1228 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12280.1228
Low0.11260.1061
Average0.11640.1140
Change5.75%13.17%
1 JMD to MXN stats

The performance of JMD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1228 and a 30 day low of 0.1126. This means the 30 day average was 0.1164. The change for JMD to MXN was 5.75.

The performance of JMD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1228 and a 90 day low of 0.1061. This means the 90 day average was 0.1140. The change for JMD to MXN was 13.17.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 JMD0.12281 MXN
5 JMD0.61407 MXN
10 JMD1.22813 MXN
20 JMD2.45626 MXN
50 JMD6.14065 MXN
100 JMD12.28130 MXN
250 JMD30.70325 MXN
500 JMD61.40650 MXN
1000 JMD122.81300 MXN
2000 JMD245.62600 MXN
5000 JMD614.06500 MXN
10000 JMD1,228.13000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 MXN8.14248 JMD
5 MXN40.71240 JMD
10 MXN81.42480 JMD
20 MXN162.84960 JMD
50 MXN407.12400 JMD
100 MXN814.24800 JMD
250 MXN2,035.62000 JMD
500 MXN4,071.24000 JMD
1000 MXN8,142.48000 JMD
2000 MXN16,284.96000 JMD
5000 MXN40,712.40000 JMD
10000 MXN81,424.80000 JMD