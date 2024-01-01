Jamaican dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert JMD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
63.09 mad

J$1.000 JMD = د.م.0.06309 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06360.0645
Low0.06270.0627
Average0.06310.0637
Change-0.44%-2.20%
1 JMD to MAD stats

The performance of JMD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0636 and a 30 day low of 0.0627. This means the 30 day average was 0.0631. The change for JMD to MAD was -0.44.

The performance of JMD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0645 and a 90 day low of 0.0627. This means the 90 day average was 0.0637. The change for JMD to MAD was -2.20.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JMD0.06309 MAD
5 JMD0.31543 MAD
10 JMD0.63086 MAD
20 JMD1.26172 MAD
50 JMD3.15429 MAD
100 JMD6.30858 MAD
250 JMD15.77145 MAD
500 JMD31.54290 MAD
1000 JMD63.08580 MAD
2000 JMD126.17160 MAD
5000 JMD315.42900 MAD
10000 JMD630.85800 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 MAD15.85140 JMD
5 MAD79.25700 JMD
10 MAD158.51400 JMD
20 MAD317.02800 JMD
50 MAD792.57000 JMD
100 MAD1,585.14000 JMD
250 MAD3,962.85000 JMD
500 MAD7,925.70000 JMD
1000 MAD15,851.40000 JMD
2000 MAD31,702.80000 JMD
5000 MAD79,257.00000 JMD
10000 MAD158,514.00000 JMD