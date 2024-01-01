5,000 Jamaican dollars to Laotian kips

Convert JMD to LAK at the real exchange rate

5,000 jmd
687,525 lak

1.000 JMD = 137.5 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7231.4651.6490.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9381.7161.9321.13520.798
1 USD0.9410.803183.5081.3791.5520.91216.71
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 JMD137.50500 LAK
5 JMD687.52500 LAK
10 JMD1,375.05000 LAK
20 JMD2,750.10000 LAK
50 JMD6,875.25000 LAK
100 JMD13,750.50000 LAK
250 JMD34,376.25000 LAK
500 JMD68,752.50000 LAK
1000 JMD137,505.00000 LAK
2000 JMD275,010.00000 LAK
5000 JMD687,525.00000 LAK
10000 JMD1,375,050.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jamaican Dollar
1 LAK0.00727 JMD
5 LAK0.03636 JMD
10 LAK0.07272 JMD
20 LAK0.14545 JMD
50 LAK0.36362 JMD
100 LAK0.72724 JMD
250 LAK1.81811 JMD
500 LAK3.63623 JMD
1000 LAK7.27245 JMD
2000 LAK14.54490 JMD
5000 LAK36.36225 JMD
10000 LAK72.72450 JMD