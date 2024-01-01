Jamaican dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert JMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
3,043.48 kzt

J$1.000 JMD = ₸3.043 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.07473.0747
Low3.02742.8094
Average3.04442.9478
Change-1.01%7.65%
1 JMD to KZT stats

The performance of JMD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0747 and a 30 day low of 3.0274. This means the 30 day average was 3.0444. The change for JMD to KZT was -1.01.

The performance of JMD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0747 and a 90 day low of 2.8094. This means the 90 day average was 2.9478. The change for JMD to KZT was 7.65.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JMD3.04348 KZT
5 JMD15.21740 KZT
10 JMD30.43480 KZT
20 JMD60.86960 KZT
50 JMD152.17400 KZT
100 JMD304.34800 KZT
250 JMD760.87000 KZT
500 JMD1,521.74000 KZT
1000 JMD3,043.48000 KZT
2000 JMD6,086.96000 KZT
5000 JMD15,217.40000 KZT
10000 JMD30,434.80000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jamaican Dollar
1 KZT0.32857 JMD
5 KZT1.64286 JMD
10 KZT3.28571 JMD
20 KZT6.57142 JMD
50 KZT16.42855 JMD
100 KZT32.85710 JMD
250 KZT82.14275 JMD
500 KZT164.28550 JMD
1000 KZT328.57100 JMD
2000 KZT657.14200 JMD
5000 KZT1,642.85500 JMD
10000 KZT3,285.71000 JMD