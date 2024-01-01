250 Kazakhstani tenges to Jamaican dollars

Convert KZT to JMD at the real exchange rate

250 kzt
86.78 jmd

1.00000 KZT = 0.34712 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.34861.3470518.88380.927550.7931161.632121.53104
1 CAD0.7415110.99885114.00250.6877930.5881031.210231.13528
1 SGD0.7423631.00115114.01860.6885840.588781.211631.13659
1 ZAR0.05295560.07141570.071333610.04911920.04199980.08642960.081077

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jamaican Dollar
1 KZT0.34712 JMD
5 KZT1.73561 JMD
10 KZT3.47122 JMD
20 KZT6.94244 JMD
50 KZT17.35610 JMD
100 KZT34.71220 JMD
250 KZT86.78050 JMD
500 KZT173.56100 JMD
1000 KZT347.12200 JMD
2000 KZT694.24400 JMD
5000 KZT1735.61000 JMD
10000 KZT3471.22000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JMD2.88084 KZT
5 JMD14.40420 KZT
10 JMD28.80840 KZT
20 JMD57.61680 KZT
50 JMD144.04200 KZT
100 JMD288.08400 KZT
250 JMD720.21000 KZT
500 JMD1440.42000 KZT
1000 JMD2880.84000 KZT
2000 JMD5761.68000 KZT
5000 JMD14404.20000 KZT
10000 JMD28808.40000 KZT