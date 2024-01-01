Jamaican dollars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert JMD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
540.60 kgs

J$1.000 JMD = Лв0.5406 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55190.5700
Low0.53920.5392
Average0.54500.5566
Change-2.05%-5.16%
1 JMD to KGS stats

The performance of JMD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5519 and a 30 day low of 0.5392. This means the 30 day average was 0.5450. The change for JMD to KGS was -2.05.

The performance of JMD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5700 and a 90 day low of 0.5392. This means the 90 day average was 0.5566. The change for JMD to KGS was -5.16.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 JMD0.54060 KGS
5 JMD2.70298 KGS
10 JMD5.40596 KGS
20 JMD10.81192 KGS
50 JMD27.02980 KGS
100 JMD54.05960 KGS
250 JMD135.14900 KGS
500 JMD270.29800 KGS
1000 JMD540.59600 KGS
2000 JMD1,081.19200 KGS
5000 JMD2,702.98000 KGS
10000 JMD5,405.96000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jamaican Dollar
1 KGS1.84981 JMD
5 KGS9.24905 JMD
10 KGS18.49810 JMD
20 KGS36.99620 JMD
50 KGS92.49050 JMD
100 KGS184.98100 JMD
250 KGS462.45250 JMD
500 KGS924.90500 JMD
1000 KGS1,849.81000 JMD
2000 KGS3,699.62000 JMD
5000 KGS9,249.05000 JMD
10000 KGS18,498.10000 JMD